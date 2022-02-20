IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $228.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.38. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $220,120,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $166,276,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

