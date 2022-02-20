IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to announce sales of $6.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IronNet.

Get IronNet alerts:

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IronNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of IRNT opened at $3.69 on Friday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IronNet by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IronNet by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.