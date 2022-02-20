ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of IS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

