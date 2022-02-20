iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.47. 2,459,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,554,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69.

