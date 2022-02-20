iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Retirement Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5,646.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

