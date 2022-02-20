iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

