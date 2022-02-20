iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 445.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,695 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.43% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $77,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $76.12 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $101.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

