iShares Core High Dividend ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,714 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,396% compared to the average volume of 269 call options.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $105.25.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 378,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.