iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

