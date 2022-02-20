iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,950 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $215,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000.

IGV opened at $327.59 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.73.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

