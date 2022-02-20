iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 28th

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CMR opened at C$50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.00. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 1 year low of C$49.96 and a 1 year high of C$50.03.

