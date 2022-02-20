iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $129,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.41 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

