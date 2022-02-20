iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lessened by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,924,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

