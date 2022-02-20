Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.43.

JKHY stock opened at $172.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,676,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 197,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

