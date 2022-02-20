Jan Johannessen Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $153.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,584,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 305,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,013,000 after purchasing an additional 305,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

