Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Trading Up 0.2%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.
About Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.