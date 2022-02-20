Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Trading Up 0.2%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

About Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Further Reading

