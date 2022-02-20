JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) PT Raised to €22.00

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($23.86) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

