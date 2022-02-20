JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

JDEPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

Shares of JDEPF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.