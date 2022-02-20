Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €770.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €814.33 ($925.38).

Shares of KER stock opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €676.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €678.84.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

