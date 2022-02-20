Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tate & Lyle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
TATYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.
