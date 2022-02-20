Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FSUGY. Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.