JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.

Shares of FROG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,783. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $68.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

