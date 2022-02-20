JOE Hits Market Capitalization of $183.62 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, JOE has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $183.62 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 171,095,812 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.