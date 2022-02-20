John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.68. 56,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 98,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PDT)
The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities.
The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.