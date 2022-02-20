John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.68. 56,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 98,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital, used for d.iversifying sources of equity income.The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities.The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.

