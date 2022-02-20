JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target to €9.20

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.10 ($10.34) to €9.20 ($10.45) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered Tecnicas Reunidas from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

TNISY stock opened at 5.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.10. Tecnicas Reunidas has a 1-year low of 5.10 and a 1-year high of 5.10.

