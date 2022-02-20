JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $210.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a top pick rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.