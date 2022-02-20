JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $190.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.67.

CAR opened at $160.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average is $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,056.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,586,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

