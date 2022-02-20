Julian G. Blissett Sells 21,742 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. National Pension Service increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

