Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $199.36. 41,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average is $215.69.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadant by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kadant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 21.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

