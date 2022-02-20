Kathleen K. Oberg Sells 10,071 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAR opened at $174.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

