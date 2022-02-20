KB Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Graco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

