KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

