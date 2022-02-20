KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 78 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,723,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

NYSE:FDS opened at $403.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

