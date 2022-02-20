KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 938 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Western Digital stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

