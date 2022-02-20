KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.