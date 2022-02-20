Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on UA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

