Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rollins were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

