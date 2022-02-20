Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,081,793,000 after buying an additional 1,153,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,219,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,096. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

