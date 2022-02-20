Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

