Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 16,524 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

ACN stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.19. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.