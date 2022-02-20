Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $8.98 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,983,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.87. 5,519,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,583. The company has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average of $363.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

