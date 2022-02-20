KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.