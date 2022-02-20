Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.690 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.69 EPS.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 752.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.