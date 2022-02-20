Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $18.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. 16,568,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,607,785. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

