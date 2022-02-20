Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 7871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

