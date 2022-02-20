Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,234 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 99,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

ADSK stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $216.19 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

