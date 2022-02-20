Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.84 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

