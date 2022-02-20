Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 4,866 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

