Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 171,839 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

