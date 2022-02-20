Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $701,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 135,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $133.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

